The defense forces of Ukraine during the past week destroyed almost 22 SAMs of the invaders.

Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar announced this on Telegram.

"Last week, the Defense Forces managed to destroy high-priority enemy targets, on average, every 70 minutes," the report said.

So, in 7 days it was hit:

- 94 places of troop accumulation;

- 22 anti-aircraft missile systems;

- 19 of ammunition depots;

- 7 command posts.

"It is this routine work that creates the conditions for further breakthrough of the enemy's defense," added Maliar.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 30, Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar announced the advance of the Defense Forces in the directions of three settlements: Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia Region, Kurdiumivka and Klishchiika, Donetsk Region.

General Staff spokesman Andrii Kovaliov noted that the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to carry out an offensive operation in the Melitopol and Berdiansk directions.

The Ministry of Defense named the key directions of movement of the Defense Forces of Ukraine and noted that the enemy concentrates its powerful forces on them.