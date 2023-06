The most direct route from the Crimean logistics hub in Dzhankoi to the Zaporizhzhia sector, where Russia is currently defending itself against a major Ukrainian offensive, runs through the bridges in Chonhar.

The British Ministry of Defense reported this on Twitter.

As noted in the British intelligence report, on the morning of June 22, 2023, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) hit the road bridges in Chonhar between the Russian-occupied Crimean Peninsula and the Kherson Region. These bridges are one of the two main roads between Crimea and Kherson.

According to British intelligence, the temporary route closure meant that vital Russian logistics convoys took at least 50% longer to reach the front via alternative routes.

At the same time, the Russian authorities built a replacement in the form of a pontoon bridge within 24 hours of the strike. The crossing is likely used only for the movement of the military.

"The speed with which the spare crossing was built shows how vital this route is for Russia's military operations in the occupied territory of Ukraine," the British Ministry of Defense notes.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Volodymyr Saldo, a collaborator and so-called head of the occupation administration of the Kherson Region, stated that on the night of June 22, the Chonhar bridge on the border of Crimea and the Kherson Region was hit.

On June 22, the representative of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine, Andrii Yusov, commented on the destruction of the Chonhar Bridge on the border of Crimea and the Kherson Region.