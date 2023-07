Russians put Vasyl Hrytsak, SSU head during Poroshenko's time, on wanted list for alleged shelling of LPR and

The former head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), Vasyl Hrytsak, was declared wanted by Russia.

This was announced by the Russian publication RBC with reference to the search base of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The card says that Hrytsak is "wanted under the article of the Criminal Code."

On June 29, the Investigative Committee of Russia announced that it had accused Hrytsak in absentia of shelling the LPR and DPR in 2014-2016.

According to Russian investigators, Hrytsak led an anti-terrorist operation in the southeast of Ukraine.

"As a result of his criminal actions, 190 citizens were killed and 380 were injured, more than 400 infrastructure objects were destroyed or damaged," the Investigative Committee said.

Russian security forces are taking measures to search for and arrest the ex-head of the SSU.

In addition, investigators and criminologists conduct an inspection of the settlements that were hit by the armed forces and assess the damage.

Russian law enforcement agencies have also charged the former first deputy head of the SSU, Vitalii Malikov, who allegedly led an operation against residents of Donbas in 2016-2018.

According to the Russian occupiers, as a result of his criminal actions, 97 citizens were allegedly killed and 156 injured, more than 240 objects were destroyed or damaged.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in December 2019, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed the former head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Vasyl Hrytsak, from military service.

On August 29, the Verkhovna Rada dismissed Hrytsak from the post of head of the SSU.