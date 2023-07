Repair crews have returned to work one of the power lines providing power to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. It is reported by Ukrenergo.

"On the weekend (July 1-2 - ed.) Ukrenergo once again returned to work one of the power lines that provide power to the Zaporizhzhia NPP. The work is complicated by the security situation," the report said.

The company emphasized that energy continues to restore work at all energy facilities damaged by massive enemy attacks. Planned equipment repairs are also ongoing.

In turn, the Ministry of Energy today reported that a slight decrease in the water level in the cooling pond at the Zaporizhzhia NPP is recorded. Currently, it is 16.56 m and this is enough to meet the needs of the station.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the latest Ukrainian intelligence, the Russian occupiers are gradually leaving the territory of the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

On June 22, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced Russia's preparation of a terrorist act at the Zaporizhzhia NPP with the release of radiation.

Residents of Mykolaiv were urged to make a supply of food and water for 5 days in case the occupiers blew up the Zaporizhzhia NPP.