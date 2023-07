The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi visited the Rivne Nuclear Power Plant together with the Chief of the General Staff Serhii Shaptala, where they talked about an action plan in case of an accident at the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

This was reported by the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"We agreed on close cooperation in order to timely take measures to respond to certain situations," the General Staff said, adding that the energy sector will cooperate with the military.

The meeting was also attended by the President of Energoatom Petro Kostin and the Director of Rivne NPP Pavlo Kovtoniuk.

“The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Valerii Zaluzhnyi and the Chief of the General Staff, Lieutenant-General Serhii Shaptala, together with the President of Energoatom NAEC Petro Kotin and the Director of Rivne NPP Pavel Kovtoniuk, worked out the exchange of information,” it was reported.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the latest Ukrainian intelligence, the Russian occupiers are gradually leaving the territory of the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

On June 22, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced Russia's preparation of a terrorist act at the Zaporizhzhia NPP with the release of radiation.

Residents of Mykolaiv were urged to make a supply of food and water for 5 days in case the occupiers blew up the Zaporizhzhia NPP.