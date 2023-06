The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) arrested the head of the Ternopil Regional Council, Mykhailo Holovko, who is suspected of receiving a bribe, and set bail in the amount of UAH 800,000.

The court made such a decision on June 28, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The investigating judge of the HACC partially satisfied the request of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau’s (NACB) detectives, approved by the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SACPO) prosecutor, and chose preventive measures in the form of detention with the alternative of paying more than UAH 805,000 in bail to the head of the Ternopil Regional Council and another deputy head of the Ternopil Military Administration, who were exposed at the request to provide and receiving illegitimate benefits from a businessman-volunteer.

The preventive measure is valid until August 26, 2023.

The issue of appealing preventive measures in terms of the amount of bail will be decided by the prosecutor's office after reading the full text of the court's decision.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the High Anti-Corruption Court arrested Ihor Demyanchuk, the first deputy head of the Ternopil Regional Military Administration, who is suspected of bribery, and set a bail of UAH 800,000.

The head of the Ternopil Regional Council, Holovko, and 2 deputies of the Ternopil Regional Council demanded a bribe from a businessman-volunteer.

According to the investigation, Holovko and two Regional Military Administration’s managers demanded money from a local businessman and a volunteer to sign the acts of construction and repair of infrastructure facilities by the communal enterprise of the Ternopil Regional Council and to pay the debt owed by the Department of Capital Construction of the Ternopil Regional Military Administration to the LLC, for works already completed and accepted in 2022.