The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue their combat work in the area of ​ ​ the Antonivskyi Bridge on the left bank of the Dnieper in the Kherson Region.

The spokeswoman of the South operational command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Natalia Humeniuk announced this on the air of the telethon.

"Now there is a powerful combat work. The emphasis on counter-battery struggle, because the peculiarity of our front line is really that it runs through the Dnieper River," said Humeniuk.

She added that as a result of the Russian bombing of the dam of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant and subsequent flooding, the Dnieper River was deformed.

Humeniuk did not comment on information about the Ukrainian military, which allegedly gained a foothold in the Antonivskyi Bridge area more than a week ago.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 28, analysts at the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said that the Ukrainian military allegedly crossed to the left bank of the Dnieper and took a number of positions in the Antonivskyi Bridge.

And yesterday, July 1, ISW analysts noted that Russian military bloggers have been complaining over the past two weeks about the inability of Russian troops to knock out the Armed Forces of Ukraine from the Antonivskyi Bridge area.

Recall that the day before there was a video of a missile strike by the invaders on the Antonivskyi Bridge.