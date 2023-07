Tonight, the Russian occupation army carried out another air attack using missiles and kamikaze drones. The Armed Forces of Ukraine were able to shoot down all targets launched by the enemy - 3 missiles and 8 drones.

It was announced by the Command of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Sunday, July 2.

On the night of July 1-2, Russian troops tried to attack Ukraine with sea-launched cruise missiles Kalibr and kamikaze drones made by Iranian Shahed-131 and Shahed-136.

It is reported that the missiles were fired by enemy ships from the Black Sea, and drones from the southeast direction.

"All air targets - 8 Shahed-136/131 strike UAVs and 3 Kalibr cruise missiles were destroyed," the report said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a day earlier, on July 1, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published statistics according to which during June the Ukrainian military shot down more than 300 missiles and kamikaze drones.

Recall that in the second half of June, the spokesman for the Air Force of Ukraine, Colonel Yurii Ihnat, said that Ukraine still does not have enough air defense equipment to fully "close" the sky.