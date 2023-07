AFU shoot down over 300 missiles and kamikaze drones for month. What other air targets Ukrainian military des

Air defense units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine last month shot down more than 300 air targets of the Russian occupation army, in particular missiles of various types and kamikaze drones.

Air defense statistics were published by the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk.

According to the data published by the commander, in June, the Ukrainian military shot down 156 missiles (Iskander-K, Iskander-M, Kalibr, Kinzhal, Kh-101, Kh-555 and Kh-55).

It was also possible to convert 152 kamikaze drones into scrap. These are mainly drones made in Iran - Shahed-131 and Shahed-136. Several Lancet drones were also shot down.

Besides, within a month, units of the Air Force of Ukraine destroyed 8 reconnaissance and attack helicopters Ка-52 Alligator. Recall that the cost of one is approximately USD 16 million.

Also in a month it was possible to destroy a number of reconnaissance drones of the invaders (Orlan-10, Orlan-30, etc.).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in May, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine said that Russia is able to produce up to 60 missiles of various types every month.

And today, on the air of the national telethon, the speaker of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yurii Ihnat said that the occupiers are accumulating missiles for some "insidious" intentions.