Ukraine lacks air defense systems to protect the entire territory from Russian attacks, so Shahed-136/131 drones launched by Russian forces flew to Lviv at night. This was stated by Air Force spokesman Yurii Ihnat, Radio Svoboda reports.

"Whoever flew over Ukraine by plane, looked out the window, could see what a beautiful and great country we have. And it is impossible to cover all directions with the systems that exist today, anti-aircraft missile complexes - of long and medium range. Today, air defense is located there, where it is most needed, protecting large cities, infrastructure facilities, nuclear power facilities and the front line. There is a banal lack of air defense means, and this is to put it mildly, in order to cover Ukraine with a cap, as the state of Israel did," he explained.

According to him, it is also difficult for mobile fire groups to shoot down Shaheds with small-range small arms at night, who also fly along riverbeds using different routes. Also, the old fighter jets that are in service with Ukraine are not very effective.

"The fighters of the 70s are not capable of effectively destroying (air targets. - ed.). The pilots are capable, we do our best, and there is a downing ratio, there is some result. But this is not enough, because the technology is morally outdated. That radar does not see. It is impossible to destroy them effectively with these weapons. We are doing everything possible, but we need the F-16," he concluded.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of June 20, the Russian army launched another massive attack on Kyiv. Air defense forces discovered and destroyed about 20 enemy targets in the airspace of the capital.

In Lviv, the Russians hit a critical infrastructure facility, a fire broke out.