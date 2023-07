Russia may blow up Zaporizhzhia NPP remotely after transferring it to Ukraine - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced one of Russia's plans to blow up the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant - they want to make an explosion remotely after the station is transferred to Ukraine. Volodymyr Zelenskyy told about this in an interview with Spanish journalists, Ukrainian Pravda reports.

"They are looking for a format and a moment (of blowing up the Zaporizhzhia NPP - ed.). We know for sure that they considered as one of the plans a moment, that then, when the station is transferred to Ukraine, they would remotely make a blow-up for emission.

When we get the station, the IAEA should check everything clearly and in detail, and warn Russia that we know about your likely plans, and they are dangerous to the world," Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

He explains that Russia plans to make an emission at the Zaporizhzhia NPP to freeze the war. They need this in order to strengthen their army and return with the war to Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the latest Ukrainian intelligence, the Russian occupiers are gradually leaving the territory of the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

On June 22, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced Russia's preparation of a terrorist act at the Zaporizhzhia NPP with the release of radiation.

Residents of Mykolaiv were urged to make a supply of food and water for 5 days in case the occupiers blew up the Zaporizhzhia NPP.