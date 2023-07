President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a decree imposing sanctions on more than 190 individuals and almost 300 legal entities that are associated with or support Russia's full-scale military aggression.

The corresponding document signed by Zelenskyy is published on the website of the Office of the President.

Under the new sanctions fell 189 citizens of the Russian Federation, two citizens of Belarus and a citizen of Georgia Tamaz Gaiashvili. He is the founder of Georgian Airways, which recently began flying to Russia.

Ukraine also imposed sanctions on almost 300 companies from Russia, Belarus and Georgia.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 23, the European Union published details of the eleventh package of sanctions against Russia for its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

We also reported that last month the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) published a list of companies that Ukraine recognized as international sponsors of the war.