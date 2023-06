The Council of the European Union has adopted the eleventh package of economic and individual restrictive measures (sanctions) aimed at strengthening the existing EU sanctions and ending their circumvention, which will further undermine the military machine of the aggressor state of Russia and reduce its income. This follows from a statement by the European Council on Friday, June 23.

The EU reiterated its strong condemnation of Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine, which is a clear violation of the UN Charter, as well as maintaining and increasing collective pressure on Russia, including through possible further restrictive measures.

In particular, the European Council has added 87 more subjects to the list of entities that directly support Russia's military-industrial complex in its war of aggression against Ukraine, which will be subject to stricter export restrictions on dual-use goods and technologies. The list includes four Iranian companies that manufacture drones and supply them to Russia, other third-country companies that are involved in circumventing trade restrictions, as well as some Russian organizations that develop, manufacture and supply electronic components for the Russian army.

In addition, today's decision expands the list of prohibited goods that can contribute to the technological improvement of the Russian defense and security sector, including electronic components, semiconductor materials, manufacturing and testing equipment for electronic integrated circuits and printed circuit boards, precursors to energetic materials and precursors to chemical weapons, optical components, navigational instruments, metals used in the defence sector and marine equipment.

The temporary retreat granted to Germany and Poland for the supply of crude oil from Russia through the northern section of the Druzhba oil pipeline is suspended, but oil originating from Kazakhstan or another third country will be able to continue transit through Russia and be imported into the EU through the Druzhba oil pipeline.

In addition to economic sanctions, the Council decided to include a significant number of additional individuals and legal entities in the list.

“The EU stands firmly and fully with Ukraine and will continue to provide strong political, economic, military, financial and humanitarian support to Ukraine and its people for as long as it takes,” the European Council said in the statement.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 23, the head of the Office of the President, Andrii Yermak, said that sanctions finish off the Russian economy and affect the budget of the aggressor country of the Russian Federation.

On April 6, Yermak said that Bulgaria closed a loophole in EU sanctions against Russia that allowed some vessels of the aggressor country to enter Bulgarian ports.

On April 12, the United States imposed sanctions against workers in the defense sector of the Russian Federation.