Spanish Prime Minister Sanchez arrives in Kyiv to meet with Zelenskyy

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez came to Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The Spanish Prime Minister announced this on his Twitter account.

"Already in Kyiv. I wanted the first event of the Spanish Presidency of the EU Council to take place in Ukraine, together with Volodymyr Zelenskyy. I will hand over all European solidarity to his government and parliament," Sanchez wrote.

He added that Spain intends to continue to support Ukraine and Ukrainians until the end of full-scale Russian military aggression.

Ya en Kyiv.

He querido que el primer acto de la Presidencia española del Consejo de la UE, sea en Ucrania junto a @ZelenskyyUa.

Trasladaré a su Gobierno y al Parlamento toda la solidaridad europea.

Mantendremos el apoyo al pueblo ucraniano hasta que la paz regrese a Europa. pic.twitter.com/bPcvnYxNZZ

— Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) July 1, 2023

Sanchez's visit was not planned. Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on him.

Note that from today, July 1, Spain replaced Sweden as the country presiding over the Council of the European Union. The country's presidency will last until the end of the year.

