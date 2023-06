Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrived on an unannounced visit to Kyiv on Saturday. This was reported by the portal of the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation CBC.

The Prime Minister of Canada is in Ukraine with Vice Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, who is of Ukrainian descent.

Trudeau's visit was not announced, like most visits by Western government officials, for security reasons.

In Kyiv, Trudeau began his visit by participating in the laying of wreaths at the Wall of Remembrance, dedicated to those killed in the Russian-Ukrainian war.

This is Trudeau's second visit to Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022. Trudeau last visited Ukraine in May 2022.