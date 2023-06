The Ukrainian military continues to put pressure on the occupiers in the south of our country. Probably, the Russians will soon make another so-called "goodwill gesture." The spokeswoman for the Defense Forces of the South of Ukraine Natalia Humeniuk announced this on the air of the telethon.

She commented on the anniversary of the liberation of Zmiinyi Island. The invaders themselves called the escape from Zmiinyi Island a "gesture of goodwill."

Humeniuk noted that the operation consisted of the methodical work of the Ukrainian troops. According to her, probably soon the invaders will repeat their so-called "gesture" in the south of Ukraine.

"Every such "goodwill gesture" that the Russians demonstrated repeatedly during a full-scale invasion occurred under powerful pressure from the Defense Forces. In particular, in the south. We continue powerful pressure, so we should expect "goodwill gestures," the spokeswoman said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 30, Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar announced the advance of the Defense Forces in the directions of three settlements: Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia Region, Kurdiumivka and Klishchiivka, Donetsk Region.

Besides, General Staff spokesman Andrii Kovaliov noted that the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to carry out an offensive operation in the Melitopol and Berdiansk directions.

The Ministry of Defense named the key directions of movement of the Defense Forces of Ukraine and noted that the enemy concentrates its powerful forces on them.