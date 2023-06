Adviser to the head of the Office of the President Mykhailo Podoliak has responded to the scandalous statement by U.S. Ex-President Donald Trump about territorial concessions to Ukraine in favor of Russia.

He spoke about this on his Twitter.

Thus, Trump, in an interview with Reuters on Thursday, June 29, said that Putin was "somewhat weakened" by the uprising of the leader of the Wagner PMC Yevgeny Prigozhin and it was the time of the United States to use the situation for negotiations on a peaceful settlement between Russia and Ukraine.

Also, the former U.S. President did not rule out that the Ukrainian authorities may have to cede some territories to Russia in order to stop the war. According to him, if he was president, everything would be "subject to negotiation," but Ukrainians who were actively fighting for the protection of their land "earned a lot of credit."

“I think they would be entitled to keep much of what they've earned and I think that Russia likewise would agree to that. You need the right mediator, or negotiator, and we don't have that right now, "he said.

He added: "I think the biggest thing that the U.S. should be doing right now is making peace - getting Russia and Ukraine together and making peace. You can do it. This is the time to do it, to get the two parties together to force peace."

Podoliak once again stressed that Ukraine will not give up part of its territory to stop the war, since "primitive agreements "territory in exchange for peace" lead only to escalation of the conflict and subsequent stages of the war.

"Any concession to the aggressor necessarily provokes him to sharply expand aggressive actions, the growth of invading appetites and the desire to defiantly reset international law. However, no mature and sovereign country (especially global level and global subjectivity) will ever make such agreements if it wants to preserve self-respect and freedom. And will never offer suicide to other partner countries. This is the axiom," he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, last month Trump said he would have ended the war in Ukraine in 24 hours if he had been president.

Before that, he refused to name Russian President Vladimir Putin a war criminal, because, according to him, this could harm negotiations with the Russian Federation.