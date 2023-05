Trump Claims Becoming US President He Would End War In Ukraine In A Day

Former U.S. president, candidate in the upcoming presidential election Donald Trump said he would have ended the war in Ukraine in 24 hours if he were president.

He stated this during a debate on CNN, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The former president failed three times to answer the question of who he wants to see victorious in Russia's war against Ukraine.

"I don't think in terms of winning and losing. I'm thinking about how to settle it," he said.

When the journalist asked for a second time if he wanted Ukraine to win, Trump did not give a direct answer, but said he wanted everyone to stop dying.

"I want them to stop dying - both Russians and Ukrainians. And I will do it in 24 hours," said the U.S. ex-president.

After journalists voiced their question for the third time, Trump said he wanted Europe to invest more money in support of Ukraine and align with the United States.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, U.S. ex-president and presidential candidate Donald Trump refused to call Russian President Vladimir Putin a war criminal, because, according to him, this could harm negotiations with the Russian Federation.