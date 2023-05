Former U.S. President and presidential candidate in the next election Donald Trump refused to call Russian President Vladimir Putin a war criminal because, according to him, it could harm negotiations with the Russian Federation.

He said this during a debate on CNN, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I think that this should not be brought up for discussion now... If you say that he is a war criminal, it will be much more difficult to make a deal to settle this case (to end the war)," Trump explained his position.

The former U.S. President believes that the charges against Putin should be discussed later.

Trump called Putin "very smart" and "very cunning."

At the same time, he believes that Putin made a serious mistake by attacking Ukraine.

"His mistake was that he invaded. He would never invade if I were president," Trump emphasized again.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the 45th President of the United States, Donald Trump, was arrested by the Manhattan District Court of the State of New York on charges related to payments to a former porn actress.

The arrest is formal: it will last until charges are filed.

Trump was also found guilty in the case of attempted rape of the writer.

Donald Trump announced his intention to run for president and take part in the 2024 elections.

Trump proposed to "bomb Russia to hell" with U.S. fighter jets under Chinese flags.