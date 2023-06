Explosions rang out in occupied Berdiansk and area in the morning, smoke rose over the city

Local residents of Berdiansk reported explosions in the temporarily occupied settlement. Footage of smoke rising over the city appeared online. The occupiers announced the work of air defense.

Thus, the Berdiansk city military administration wrote that Berdiansk residents report that they heard several explosions. The information is being clarified and details are expected from the General Staff.

Meanwhile, local Telegram channels reported loud explosions in Berdiansk in the morning. It is noted that the enemy's air defense was working, previously in the direction of the airport. A total of about 10 explosions are said to have gone off. In addition, footage of smoke rising over the city was published.

The Russian occupiers also announced the work of their air defense in the city.

"The occupiers have confirmed the explosions in Berdiansk. Of course, they said that the rashist’s air defense went off. Berdiansk residents report that the explosions took place on the border of the city. There are also reports that ambulances headed in the direction where the smoke was coming from," the channel notes.

It also became known about the work of enemy air defense in the Berdiansk district, in the village of Osypenko, and then the sounds of detonation were heard. Locals report that it was loud in Novovasylivka as well.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of June 22, a loud explosion rang out in the area of temporarily occupied Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia Region. According to local sources, the Troyanda recreation center, where the invaders were located, was hit.

In addition, on the morning of June 22, more than 8 explosions were heard in the temporarily occupied Melitopol of the Zaporizhzhia Region.