The Armed Forces of Ukraine are advancing near Bakhmut.

This was announced by the commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We have an advance near Bakhmut and it continues. We are moving," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

He demonstrated how 45th separate artillery brigade and 57th separate motorized infantry brigade work against the occupiers.

In the Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed the Vasilek mortar and the ammunition depot.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine intercepted the strategic initiative in the Bakhmut direction. The AFU are conducting a broad front offensive.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue the offensive operation in the Bakhmut, Melitopol and Berdiansk directions.

Thus, in the direction of Rivnopil-Volodyne, on the border of the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia Regions, the Armed Forces of Ukraine had partial success and are entrenched at the achieved boundaries.

Over the past day, the Defense Forces had 40 combat clashes with the occupiers. The enemy continues to focus its main efforts on the Lyman, Bakhmut, and Maryinka directions.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian military continues its counteroffensive in the Melitopol, Berdiansk and Bakhmut directions, fighting for every meter of land.