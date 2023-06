On the morning of June 22, more than 8 explosions sounded in the temporarily occupied Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia Region. Mayor Ivan Fedorov said what is known now about the morning "blast."

He announced this on his Telegram.

"The morning of the invaders was clearly not ok in several so far occupied settlements of Ukraine," Fedorov said.

According to the mayor, more than 8 explosions were heard in Melitopol, the loudest of which - in the north of the city in the area of ​ ​ concentration of enemy military equipment.

In addition, in the village of Yakymivka "something happened" with the medical facilities and gas enterprise, which the invaders turned into a military base.

Fedorov also recalled Chonhar, where the road bridge with which the enemy army transported heavy weapons fro the Crimea through Melitopol to Zaporizhzhia and other directions, "could not stand."

Fedorov noted that "in a panic, the occupiers traditionally fawned even more":

do not release civilians at block posts at the exit from Melitopol,

conduct filtration of civilians in Yakymivka,

turn back civilian cars and trucks on Chonhar.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of June 22, the Chonhar Bridge on the border of Crimea and the Kherson Region was hit.

The representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Andrii Yusov noted that "you can only comment on what happens next."