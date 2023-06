RF attacks Ukraine with drones and missiles at night. Air defense down 10 Shaheds

On the night of June 30, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with missiles and kamikaze drones from the southeast. This is stated in the message of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Thus, it is reported that the Russians struck with 13 Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 kamikaze drones from the eastern coast of the Sea of Azov (Prymorsko - Akhtarsk) and 4 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the S-300 air defense system.

Military and infrastructure facilities in the Zaporizhzhia Region were attacked.

Air defense forces and means of the Air Force and air defense of other components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed 10 out of 13 Shahed-136/131 attack drones.

No victims previously.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine controls its own airspace, but more air defense systems are needed, which have already proven their effectiveness on the battlefield.

Earlier it was reported that the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces will inform Ukrainians about the threat of drone attacks and possible missile strikes in the Telegram channel.

Ihnat also stated that Ukraine may receive F-16 fighters, but when this will happen remains an open question.