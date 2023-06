Ukraine can get F-16 fighters, but when this happens, the question remains open.

The speaker of the Air Forces of Ukraine Yurii Ihnat stated this in an interview with Ukrainian Pravda.

"I want to say, in the near future - so that you leave me alone. But it probably won't work that way. We said that up to half a year it would take our pilots to master this fighter," he said.

At the same time, he explained that the exercises are not happening at the moment.

"No, not yet. Pilots, as they say, are at a low start. The first group of the best pilots is selected - who have combat experience, who have hundreds of hours of raids, speak English, who have a young age. The list is updated, sometimes pilots even die. But you need to understand that the best of the best will be the first to go. We are already expecting," he added.

Recall that earlier Ihnat said that in the future Ukraine may receive several dozen F-16 fighters. Aircraft will be transferred probably by units.

Shmyhal also said that Ukraine has already sent the first groups of its pilots to Britain for training.