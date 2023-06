On June 28, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) had 40 combat clashes with the occupiers. The enemy focuses on the Lyman, Bakhmut, and Mariyinka Axes. Forty combat clashes took place during the day.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU.

During the past day, the Russian occupiers struck with Iranian attack UAVs of the Shahed type.

Six kamikaze drones were destroyed by the anti-aircraft defense. In addition, the enemy carried out two missile and 50 airstrikes and carried out 52 attacks using MLRS on the positions of our troops and populated areas.

On the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi Axes, the enemy carried out an airstrike in the area of Ruska Lozova, Kharkiv Region. It carried out mortar and artillery attacks on more than 25 settlements. Among them are Leonivka of Chernihiv Region; Novovasylivka, Znob-Novhorodske, Nova Huta, and Vovkivka in the Sumy Region; and Veterynarne, Kozacha Lopan, Mali Prokhody, Hatyshche, Pletenivka, Bochkove, Nesterne, Kruhle, and Budarky in the Kharkiv Region.

On the Lyman Axis, the enemy carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the area of Rozdolivka. It carried out airstrikes in the areas of Bilohorivka, Luhansk Region; and Zvanivka and Vyimka, Donetsk Region. More than ten settlements, in particular, Nevske and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Region; and Torske, Verkhniokamiyanske, and Rozdolivka in the Donetsk Region; were hit by artillery fire.

On the Bakhmut Axis, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensives in the area of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bohdanivka, and Bila Hora. It carried out an airstrike near Niu York, Donetsk Region. About 15 settlements, including Vasiukivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Markove, Khromove, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Ozarianivka, and Pivdenne, were affected by enemy artillery shelling.

On the Avdiyivka Axis, the enemy carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the area of Avdiyivka and Sieverne. At the same time, it carried out an airstrike in the Avdiyivka Region; fired artillery at more than ten settlements, in particular, Berdychi, Avdiyivka, Vodiane, Karlivka, and Pervomaiske.

On the Marinka Axis, the defenders repelled all enemy attacks in the area of the city of Mariyinka; at the same time, the enemy launched an airstrike within this settlement. It also carried out artillery shelling in the areas of about ten settlements, including Mariyinka and Pobieda in the Donetsk Region.

On the Shakhtarsk Axis, the enemy carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the area of Novomykhailivka. It carried out airstrikes near Prechystivka and Makarivka in the Donetsk Region. It shelled more than 20 settlements, including Kostyantynivka, Paraskoviyivka, Novomykhailivka, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, Vilne Pole, Storozheve, Blahodatne, Makarivka, and Rivnopil of the Donetsk Region.

On the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson Axes, the enemy is concentrating its primary efforts on preventing the advance of our troops. The enemy carried out airstrikes in Levadne and Mala Tokmachka in the Zaporizhzhia Region. It carried out artillery shelling of about 30 settlements. Among them are Levadne, Olhivske, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, and Charivne of the Zaporizhzhia Region; Mykhailivka, Havrylivka, Odradokamiyanka, Mykolayivka, Olhivka, Burhunka, Lviv, Ivanivka, Naddniprianske, Antonivka, Kherson, Komyshany, Dniprovske, Yantarne, Berehove, Tomyna Balka, and Sofiyivka in the Kherson Region and Ochakiv in the Mykolayiv Region.

Over the past day, the aviation of the AFU has struck 11 areas of concentration of enemy personnel, five - on anti-aircraft missile complexes, and one - on the enemy's control point.

The defenders destroyed a Russian Su-25 aircraft and three reconnaissance UAVs at the operational-tactical level.

Units of missile forces and artillery have hit an ammunition depot, 11 artillery units in firing positions, three anti-aircraft defenses, 2 two electronic warfare stations, and another vital enemy target.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Ukrainian military advanced in the area of the Kurdiumivka settlement, which is located south of Bakhmut. After the successful assault, the fighters raised the national flag on the Kurdiumivka Dam.