Damage to the Chonhar Bridge (on the border of Crimea and the Kherson Region) is a prerequisite for good news from the front.

The spokeswoman for the Southern Defense Forces Natalia Humeniuk reported this on the air of the telethon, RBC-Ukraine reports.

She noted that the occupiers after the damage to the Chonhar Bridge erected a pontoon crossing, but it is not an absolute alternative and a full-fledged replacement.

“It's such an "extreme" way to replace a bridge. We know the experience on the Antonivskyi Bridge, along the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant. In principle, the tactics of the occupiers' actions are clear to us. We know what they will do and how they will try to arrange an alternative. In principle, they are also aware that we will work quite methodically on this crossing as well. It is clear that this complicates their logistics," the spokeswoman said.

Humeniuk believes that the occupiers will continue to try to repair the bridge in Chonhar, as it was during the liberation of the right bank of the Kherson Region. Then the occupiers repaired bridges across the Dnieper.

"But in this case, their situation is complicated by the events that are developing on the front line. They take place directly on land and this bridge in the deep rear of the occupiers themselves. Therefore, they will suffer again and again due to the fact that it does not work fully. Because the alternative route through Armiansk is much closer to the positions of the Defense Forces, the occupiers realize that fire control there is also powerful," she added.

Clarifying whether the damage to the Chonhar Bridge was those announced good news, the spokeswoman replied that it is just the prerequisites.

"These are the prerequisites for creating the good news that we are approaching. We need a little patience so that we can publish the results," said Humeniuk.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the collaborator and the so-called head of the occupation administration of the Kherson Region Volodymyr Saldo said that on the night of June 22, the Chonhar Bridge on the border of Crimea and the Kherson Region was hit.

According to British intelligence, the destroyed bridges in Chonhar were vital to the Russian army.