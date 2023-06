President Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposes to celebrate and establish the Day of Ukrainian Statehood on July 15 instead of July 28, the Day of Defenders - October 1 instead of October 14, Christmas - December 25 instead of January 7. This is stated in bill 9431 "On Amendments to Article 73 of the Labor Code of Ukraine", registered in the Verkhovna Rada on June 28, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the same time, it is proposed to cancel the holiday on January 7.

The explanatory note to the bill states that its purpose is to abandon the Russian heritage of imposing the celebration of Christmas on January 7 and to set the date of the celebration of Christmas on December 25. And, as a result, the transfer of the dates of the celebration of the Day of Ukrainian Statehood (from July 28 to July 15), when the memory of the outstanding state-builder, the Holy Equal-to-the-Apostles Prince Volodymyr the Great of Kyiv is commemorated, and the Day of Defenders of Ukraine (from October 14 to October 1), which is connected with Ukrainian military traditions of commemoration of the Day of the Intercession of the Holy Mother of God.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in May, the Orthodox Church of Ukraine officially switched to the celebration of Christmas according to the New Julian calendar, namely on December 25, in addition, the faithful of OCU will now celebrate Vodokhreshche (Baptism of the Lord) on January 6, and the Intercession of the Holy Mother of God on October 1.