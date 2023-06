The Croatian Parliament recognized the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as genocide of the Ukrainian people. This was announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, on Twitter.

"Today, Croatia recognized the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as a genocide of the Ukrainian people. I am grateful to the Croatian Parliament for honoring the memory of millions of victims with this historic vote. World recognition of the Holodomor genocide continues to grow rapidly," wrote the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 20, the Slovak parliament recognized the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as genocide of the Ukrainian people.

On May 25, the Parliament of Great Britain adopted a resolution recognizing the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as genocide of the Ukrainian people.

Also, on March 8, the National Assembly of France, which is the lower house of the French Parliament, recognized the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as genocide of the Ukrainian people. And on May 17, the French Senate recognized the Holodomor as genocide of the Ukrainian people.

It was previously reported that on March 10, the House of Representatives of Belgium recognized the Holodomor as genocide of the Ukrainian people.

In addition, on December 14, the Senate of the Czech Republic recognized the Holodomor as genocide of the Ukrainian people.