The House of Representatives of Belgium recognized the Holodomor as genocide of the Ukrainian people.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Twitter.

"A historic voting in Belgium’s House of Representatives: one more state recognized the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as genocide of the Ukrainian people! I’m thankful to Belgium for this important decision for every Ukrainian, for this deeply symbolic step today!" the head of state said.

We will remind you that earlier the Verkhovna Rada asked the parliaments of the world to recognize the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as genocide of the Ukrainian people.

In November, Germany recognized the Holodomor as genocide of the Ukrainian people. Also this month, Ireland and Moldova recognized the Holodomor as genocide of the Ukrainian people.

In December, the Senate of the Czech Republic recognized the Holodomor as genocide of the Ukrainian people.