Today, May 25, the Parliament of Great Britain adopted a resolution recognizing the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as genocide of the Ukrainian people.

This is reported by the BBC.

The corresponding resolution was introduced in the House of Commons by Pauline Latham, a member of the Conservative Party, who reminded that the famine in Ukraine in the early 1930s was artificial.

The deputy drew parallels with the current situation in Ukraine. It is about Russia stealing Ukrainian grain in the occupied territories.

"Therefore, we must assure the Ukrainian authorities and the international legal order that Great Britain - at least the British Parliament - will not ignore war crimes and crimes against humanity," Latham said.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on March 28, the National Assembly of France, the lower house of the French parliament, recognized the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as a genocide of the Ukrainian people.

On March 10, the House of Representatives of Belgium recognized the Holodomor as a genocide of the Ukrainian people.

Also earlier, on December 14, the Senate of the Czech Republic recognized the Holodomor as genocide of the Ukrainian people.