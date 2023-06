The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) counter-intelligence "in hot pursuit" detained an agent of the Russian special services, who spotted a Russian missile attack on a cafe in the center of Kramatorsk on June 27.

This was announced by the Head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Vasyl Maliuk, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The agent of the Russian Federation will definitely answer to the Ukrainian court. But such detention is also a signal to all other spotters and traitors who work for the enemy. Remember - the punishment is inevitable! In the same way, the organizers of war crimes - representatives of the Putin regime - will inevitably answer before the international tribunal. For this, we constantly conduct legal work and continue to collect evidence for international courts. At the same time, the SSU employees, together with their colleagues from the Defense Forces, do their best every day to take revenge on the enemy for all the grief that Russia has brought to our land. And we will do it until the final Victory!" Maliuk said.

It was established that the detained spotter of the attack on Kramatorsk turned out to be a "reactivated" agent of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces (better known as the GRU).

On June 27, he received the task of finding out whether the above-mentioned cafe is working and recording the presence of visitors there.

In order to fulfill the enemy's instructions, the GRU agent conducted a covert video recording of the facility and the cars parked nearby.

After that, the suspect forwarded the recorded file to Russian military intelligence.

Having received this information, the Russian invaders carried out a missile attack on a cafe in which people were staying.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the number of people killed as a result of a Russian missile attack on the center of Kramatorsk, Donetsk Region, has increased to 10. It is also known about 61 wounded.

On Tuesday, June 27, the Russian occupation army launched two missile strikes.

One of the missiles hit a public catering establishment in Kramatorsk, where many people were at that moment.