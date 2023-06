On anniversary of attack on Amstor shopping center in Kremenchuk, Russia again bombarded city with Kh-22 missi

Exactly one year ago, the Russian occupiers fired at the Amstor shopping center in the city of Kremenchuk, as a result of which 19 people were killed. Today, the Russian Federation again attacked this city with an Kh-22 cruise missile.

Yurii Ihnat, the spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, told about this on the air of the telethon.

The shelling was carried out from the territory of Russia from Tu-22m3 bombers. At least two rockets were fired. They were flying from the north: they came from the Sumy Region, flew through the Poltava Region, and explosions had already been heard in Kremenchuk.

At present, it is not yet known where the rockets hit and whether they reached the target at all.

Ihnat reminded that exactly one year ago in Kremenchuk there was already a missile attack by Russians, which killed 19 people.

"A year ago, the same missile hit Kremenchuk, where it flew today. In fact, a year later, they hit again with the same missile and again in the direction of Kremenchuk," Ihnat said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 27, 2022, Russian troops launched a missile attack on Kremenchuk, Poltava Region. One of the missiles hit the roof of the Amstor shopping and entertainment center, causing destruction and a fire.

There were many people inside the mall at the time the missile hit. It is known about more than 20 killed and dozens of injured.

On July 2, search and rescue operations at the Amstor shopping center in Kremenchuk were completed.