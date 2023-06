The number of people killed as a result of a Russian missile attack on the center of Kramatorsk, Donetsk Region, has increased to 10. It is also known about 61 wounded.

This was reported by the press service of the National Police.

As of 11:30 a.m., it is known about three killed children and one injured baby. A Russian missile killed a 17-year-old girl and two 14-year-old sisters. An eight-month-old baby was injured, but his life is no longer in danger.

Previously, the Russians made a hit with an Iskander missile.

Now at the scene of the tragedy, explosives technicians, investigators, criminalists, operatives, paramedics, and patrol officers are working. In addition, the police provide psychological assistance to the families of the victims.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Tuesday, June 27, the Russian occupying army launched a missile attack on Kramatorsk, Donetsk Region.

One of the missiles hit a public catering establishment in one of the districts of Kramatorsk. Another missile exploded in the territory of the settlement of Bilenke, located on the northeastern outskirts of the city.

We also wrote that on June 27, the Russian occupiers fired several Kh-22 missiles at Kremenchuk, Poltava Region. Exactly one year ago, on the same day, the Russians attacked the city with the same missile, killing more than 20 people.