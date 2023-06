The Defense Forces of Ukraine are conducting a successful offensive operation in the Melitopol, Berdiansk and Bakhmut directions.

This was announced by the spokesman of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andrii Kovaliov during the telethon.

"They were successful in the directions Novodarivka-Pryiutne, Novodanylivka-Robotyne. They continue to fire artillery at identified targets, carry out counter-battery countermeasures," he said.

According to him, the Russian occupying forces are suffering significant losses in personnel, weapons and equipment. Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to hold back the advance of Russian troops in the Lyman, Avdiyivka and Maryinka directions.

He also reported that Ukrainian soldiers are conducting offensive actions in the Bakhmut direction, in the areas of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Ivanivske, Kurdiumivka, Pivnichne. "They were successful. They are entrenched at the achieved boundaries. Heavy battles are going on. The occupiers are losing manpower, weapons and equipment," he added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 26, Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar announced that the Defense Forces have returned the village of Rivnopil in the Donetsk Region under the control of Ukraine.

And the Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi reported that units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine knocked out the Russian occupation army from the western bank of the Siverskyi Donets-Donbas channel.