President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that on Monday, June 26, Ukrainian soldiers advanced in all directions. Zelenskyy announced this on the train in the traditional evening video message after visiting advanced positions, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today - the front. Donetsk Region, Zaporizhzhia Region. Our soldiers, our advanced positions, areas of active action at the front. Today, our soldiers advanced in all directions, and this is a happy day. I wished the guys more such days," he said.

Zelenskyy said that during the working trip to the advanced positions, he held meetings, operational decisions were made, and the creation of the Marine Corps was discussed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the message of the Office of the President, on Monday, June 26, during a working trip to the Donetsk Region, Zelenskyy visited the advanced positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Bakhmut and Berdiansk directions, as well as in the Zaporizhzhia Region - advanced positions in the Melitopol direction.

On June 26, Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar reported that the Defense Forces returned the village of Rivnopil in the Donetsk Region under the control of Ukraine.

The commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi reported that units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine knocked out the Russian occupation army from the western bank of the Siverskyi Donets-Donbas channel.