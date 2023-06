Zaporizhzhia will conduct training in case of accident at nuclear plant

Special exercises will be organized in Zaporizhzhia on June 29 to prepare for a possible accident at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Yurii Malashko has announced this.

"In order to ensure readiness to protect the population during a possible emergency at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, the regional military administration will organize special exercises on June 29, 2023," he wrote.

Special services will work out actions during the evacuation of the population.

Malashko urged people not to panic, because these are only educational actions, and so far there is no threat.

They emphasize that now the situation at the nuclear plant is controlled, no threats have been recorded.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the aggressor state Russia has completed preparations for an explosion at the Zaporizhzhia NPP. The plan of the attack has already been approved, it remains only to give an order.

On June 23, Ukraine called on the G7 states and the European Union to take urgent measures to prevent a nuclear disaster at the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

At the same time, on June 27, a representative of the White House National Security Council, John Kirby, said that the United States does not yet see signs that the threat of the Russians to potentially blow up the Zaporizhzhia NPP is "imminent."