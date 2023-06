United States sees no signs of Russia’s readiness to blow up Zaporizhzhia NPP or use nuclear weapons – Kirby

The United States of America currently sees no signs that the threat of the Russians blowing up the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is "imminent," despite the latest Ukrainian intelligence reports that the aggressor state Russia is preparing a terrorist attack on the plant.

This was said by the representative of the National Security Council of the White House, John Kirby, at a briefing.

"I'm not going to go into specific intelligence. I'll just say that we're watching this very closely. We've seen that report. We have, as you know, the ability to monitor radioactivity near the station, and we've seen no indication that this threat is imminent. But we are watching it very, very carefully," he said.

In addition, in response to a journalist's question about the threat of Russia using nuclear weapons, Kirby noted that the United States currently sees no signs of this.

"I will say this, Russia is a nuclear power, and we are watching closely Russia's strategic posture, its nuclear capability. That continues. And we have seen no signs -- other than loud rhetoric -- we have seen no signs that there is any intent to use nuclear weapons inside Ukraine," he answered.

Kirby also assured that the United States has not seen anything that could "force it to change its own strategic posture of deterrence."

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the head of the State Development and Cooperation Agency Kyrylo Budanov announced that Russia has completed preparations for the detonation of the Zaporizhzhia NPP. The terrorist attack plan has already been approved - the only thing missing is an order to carry it out.

Earlier, Ukraine called on the G7 states and the European Union to take urgent measures to prevent a nuclear disaster at the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

On June 22, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Russia was preparing a terrorist act at the Zaporizhzhia NPP with the release of radiation.

Meanwhile, on June 20, Budanov also noted that preparations for the possible transfer of nuclear weapons by the aggressor state Russia to Belarus are ongoing, storage facilities are being prepared, but at that time not a single warhead had been moved.