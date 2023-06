During a working trip to the Donetsk Region, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the units of the Khortytsia operational and strategic group of troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which distinguished themselves in heavy battles in the Bakhmut direction. This is stated in the message of the Office of the President, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, commander of the Khortytsia operational and strategic group of troops, reported to Zelenskyy about the detailed operational situation in this direction and the prospects for development.

Syrskyi reports to Zelenskyy about the situation in the Bakhmut direction. Photo: Office of the President

Zelenskyy also talked with military personnel and presented them with state awards. The President wished the soldiers health and, of course, victory.

"Ukraine is proud of each of you. You are great, strong. Our real Ukrainians. And everyone in the state who is not at the front is well aware that you are doing the most difficult job today. And everyone knows that the eastern direction is very difficult, it is hot here. Therefore, I am sure that you will make a great contribution to the future victory," Zelenskyy emphasized.

In particular, the President awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine and presented the Order of the Golden Star to Captain Oleh Olyva, commander of the airmobile company of the 81st separate brigade of the Air Assault Forces, who during his military service with skillful actions together with subordinate personnel destroyed dozens of units of enemy equipment and more than a hundred enemy military. After the injuries, the officer repeatedly refused hospitalization and remained with his brothers on the battlefield. Oleh Olyva celebrates his birthday today. The President congratulated him on the holiday and thanked him for his service.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, previously Syrskyi said that in the Bakhmut direction, the Defense Forces continue assault operations, the enemy is knocked out of positions on the flanks of the city of Bakhmut, and Ukraine is returning the control over its territories. He also said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine managed to clear the enemy's bridgehead on the western shore of the Siverskyi Donets-Donbas channel.

Earlier today, June 26, the British Ministry of Defense in its intelligence review stated that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had made progress on the northern and southern flanks of Bakhmut.

And according to Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Hanna Maliar, north and south of Bakhmut, the Ukrainian military advanced 1-2 kilometers during the past week.