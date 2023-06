Defense forces return Rivnopil in Donetsk region under control of Ukraine - Maliar

The Defense Forces returned the village of Rivnopil in the Donetsk Region under the control of Ukraine. This was announced by the Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar in her Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Defense Forces have returned Rivnopil under our control. We are moving on," she wrote.

Rivnopil is located at the junction of the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia Regions.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier, Maliar reported that since the beginning of the counteroffensive, the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated the territory of 130 square kilometers in the south of Ukraine from the occupiers.

According to her, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are advancing 1-2 km on the eastern front.

Maliar also reported that the Eastern group of troops launched an offensive in the direction of Bakhmut, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bohdanivka, Yahidne, Klishchiyivka, and Kurdiumivka.