AFU destroy almost 4 companies of occupiers and 15 pieces of equipment per day in Tauride direction

The defense forces of Ukraine are moving forward in the Tauride direction, there are already liberated territories. During the past day, the Ukrainian military destroyed almost four companies of occupiers and 15 pieces of equipment.

The commander of the Tavria operational and strategic group of troops Oleksandr Tarnavskyi announced this and published a video of the work of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"In the Tauride direction, the Defense Forces are moving forward. There are already liberated territories and our movement continues," he wrote.

Tarnavskyi said that during the past day the enemy attacked Ukrainian positions 18 times and carried out 450 attacks.

Meanwhile, units of missile forces and artillery of the Tauride defense forces completed 954 firing missions during the day. In the last 24 hours, the enemy's losses killed and wounded amounted to almost four companies.

It is indicated that 15 units of enemy military equipment were destroyed. In particular, 4 AFVs, 2 Supercam UAVs, 1 Acacia 2S3 self-propelled artillery and motor vehicles. An enemy ammunition depot was also destroyed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Defense Forces returned the village of Rivnopil in the Donetsk Region to the control of Ukraine.

Earlier, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said that since the beginning of the counteroffensive, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have liberated from the invaders an area of ​ ​ 130 square kilometers in the south of Ukraine.