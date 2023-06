In order to defeat the aggressor state of Russia, decisive actions of the world community, strengthening of sanctions pressure and provision of the necessary military aid to Ukraine are necessary, Dmytro Kuleba said at the EU Council of Ministers. This was stated in the message of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday, June 26.

Kuleba said that the Russian Federation is weakening every day, and on Saturday everyone saw only a break in the next act of destroying Putin's vertical, as the raid of the Wagner units on Moscow clearly demonstrated the weakness of the dictator's regime.

"It is critically important now: to provide Ukraine with all the necessary weapons, first of all artillery systems, MLRSes and shells and missiles for them, to strengthen international sanctions in the fields of nuclear energy, digital technologies, the sale of diamonds, maritime logistics and finance, to prevent Russia from launching missile strikes on Ukrainian cities, first of all through a global ban on the supply of dual-purpose goods for the Russian missile and drone industries," the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized.

Kuleba also called for speeding up the training of Ukrainian pilots and technicians, as well as the transfer of Western-style aircraft to Ukraine, which will allow the liberation of all territories of Ukraine from the occupiers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 22, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, said that Ukraine intends to conduct as many counteroffensive operations as will be necessary for the complete de-occupation of the territories seized by the aggressor country of the Russian Federation.

On June 21, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the slow pace of the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is due to the large number of minefields.

On May 17, Kuleba said that Ukraine will not lose territory or freeze the conflict with the Russian Federation.