The Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food predicts a decrease in grain and leguminous crops by 10-15% to 46 million tons in 2023 compared to 2022.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Grain will be collected about 46 million tons. This is 10-15% less than last year. But the domestic consumption of grain in Ukraine is 18 million tons. Therefore, there will be no shortage of grain for the internal needs of Ukrainians," said Taras Vysotskyi, First Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine.

According to him, in July active harvest will begin throughout Ukraine.

"Now export prices for cereals have decreased. But, I hope that closer to September, prices for exports of agricultural products will approach the indicators of the previous year," Vysotskyi added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, farmers completed sowing spring crops.

Earlier, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy predicted a decrease in grain and leguminous crops by 16.6% to 44.3 million tons in 2023 compared to 2022.