The Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food predicts a decrease in the harvest of grain and leguminous crops by 16.6% or 8.8 million tons to 44.3 million tons in 2023 compared to 2022.

This is stated in the message of the ministry, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The projected area of grain and technical crops for the 2023 harvest on the territory controlled by Ukraine is 19.3 million hectares, which is actually comparable to the previous season's figure of 19.8 million hectares. At the same time, the area of sown winter crops for the 2023 harvest was 1 million hectares less than in the previous season, on the other hand, spring crops are expected to be by 556,000 hectares more. Sown areas of grain and leguminous crops are forecast at 10,240,000 hectares (-1,409,000 hectares compared to the figure for 2022). Of them, winter wheat is 4,166,000 hectares (-834,000 hectares), spring wheat - 285,000 hectares (+67,000 hectares), winter barley - 536,000 hectares (-255,000 hectares), spring barley - 1,041,000 hectares (+111,000 hectares), corn - 3,618,000 hectares (-451,000 hectares)," the message says.

At the same time, in 2023, the area sown under the main types of oilseeds is predicted to increase, in particular, sunflower - by 476,000 hectares to 5,641,000 hectares, rapeseed - by 110,000 hectares to 1,374,000 hectares, soybeans - by 334,000 hectares to 1,841,000 hectares.

It is also expected to increase the acreage under sugar beet - 220,000 hectares against 180,000 hectares last season.

According to the report, the decrease in grain acreage, together with the projected decrease in average yield, caused by the increase in the prices of the main factors of production, will affect the volume of the harvest.

"The total gross harvest of grain and leguminous crops in the 2023 season may amount to 44.3 million tons against the previous indicator of 53.1 million tons. In particular, the wheat harvest is expected at the level of 16.6 million tons (20.5 million tons in 2022), barley - 4.8 million tons (5.6 million tons), corn - 21.7 million tons (25.6 million tons). At the same time, the gross production of oil crops is expected to increase to 19.2 million tons against 18.2 million tons in the previous year. Sunflower harvest is forecast at 11.5 million tons (11.1 million tons), rapeseed - 3.8 million tons (3.7 million tons), soybeans - 3.9 million tons (3.4 million tons). Sugar beet production is also expected to increase - 11.3 million tons (9.7 million tons)," the report said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as of March 10, agricultural enterprises sowed 16,100 hectares of grain and leguminous crops for the 2023 harvest.