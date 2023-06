The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) has made progress both on the northern and southern flanks of the city of Bakhmut, Donetsk Region.

This is stated in a new intelligence review of the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain.

Thus, it is indicated that as part of a broader counteroffensive, Ukraine received a boost in its assaults around Bakhmut in the Donetsk Region. In particular, in operation, with the participation of several brigades, Ukrainian troops made progress both on the northern and southern flanks of the city.

"There has been little evidence that Russia maintains any significant ground forces operational level reserves which could be used to reinforce against the multiple threats it is now facing in widely separated sectors, from Bakhmut to the eastern bank of the Dnipro River, over 200km away," British intelligence said.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, according to the Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Hanna Maliar, at the end of last week, the AFU in the east began counteroffensive actions in the areas of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bakhmut, Bohdanivka, Yahidne, Klishchiyivka, and Kurdiumivka, on each of the axes of advancement from 1 to 2 km.

Also, according to her, since the beginning of the counteroffensive, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have liberated 130 square kilometers from the occupiers in southern Ukraine.