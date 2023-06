Russian invaders have been trying to attack Ukrainian airfields for the past two weeks. This was stated by Air Force spokesman Yurii Ihnat at a briefing.

"Russia, in its reports, destroys 20 or even more of our aircraft per month. I want to note that in June we had a loss of an aircraft. At the beginning of the month. Unfortunately, this happens. This is a war, and there are also losses. But this is one, and they have losses of 20 or more in their summaries. Our aircraft are performing combat missions quite successfully at dozens of operational airfields. You all see the results of this combat work. The enemy is, of course, mad. Several times during the last two weeks the enemy has tried to attack the airfields. These are Kropyvnytskyi and Dnipro, literally this attack by Kh-22 missiles on Dnipro, and Starokostiantyniv," he said.

According to him, the Russians want to destroy both the weapons given to Ukraine by its partners and the aircraft that make combat sorties every day.

"But the Air Force knows and understands this very well. There is experience in warfare. The aircraft, of course, are dispersed. They are hidden and they continue to perform tasks every day, Russian statistics will not destroy them. Everything is fine, and, believe me, the F-16 aircraft will carry out combat tasks in the same mode and be deployed as our aviation is now. But they will hit the enemy much more effectively," Ihnat emphasized.

