The aggressor state of Russia increased the production of Kalibr missiles 3-4 times.

Vadym Skibitskyi, deputy head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, said this in an interview with RBC-Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"For these missiles that you mentioned, there has been an increase in production. This is about 3-4 times. Yes, the Russians make about forty, thirty missiles, depending on the type. Less – Kinzhal missiles, up to six units. The level of production now even a little more than it was before the war," Skibitskyi said.

He added that the enemy used a very large number of missiles from its arsenal in the period of October - January.

"And it was when the Russian leaders realized that they had a critical limit - and this critical limit in some cases was approximately 8-10% (as they say, according to military standards, there should be a reserve of about 30%) - that's when we saw a decrease number of missile strikes. If we analyze, March and April were quite - I won't say calm - but the use of missile weapons then was the lowest since October," he added.

Skibitskyi noted that the occupiers have accumulated their reserves, resumed production in most positions, changed or even improved the tactics of using both missile weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles.

"Today we record that what is produced immediately goes to the military for further use. The latest strikes have shown that, for example, cruise missiles - we can already see from their remains - were produced in April this year. This clearly indicates that immediately from the production there is a combat use against our facilities," stressed the deputy head of the Defense Intelligence.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense does not rule out that the Russian invaders will launch missile strikes on the Ukrainian energy infrastructure in the fall.

The Russian Federation keeps 12 ships on combat duty in the Black Sea, including 1 missile carrier. The total salvo is up to 8 Kalibr missiles.