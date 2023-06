We are preparing for missile strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure in the fall - Defense Intelligence

The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense does not rule out that the Russian invaders will launch missile strikes on the Ukrainian energy infrastructure in the fall.

This was stated by the Deputy Head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense Vadym Skibitskyi in an interview with RBC-Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We do not rule out such a possibility. First, as I said, there is (missile, - ed.) production. In the first such campaign, they did not achieve their results, because our system of energy supply, electricity production has withstood. We, in fact, survived the winter normally. But we are preparing for this. That is why all measures are being taken to strengthen our air defense system, to obtain new air defense systems. The conference in the Ramstein format was also aimed at this. One of the key and priority issues today is air defense, these are missiles, this is the possibility of increasing the number of modern air defense complexes," he said.

According to him, in order to cover strategic objects - not only troops, but even civilian cities and villages, more air defense complexes are needed.

It is necessary to improve knowledge and skills for the use of foreign air defense systems.

They are much more effective in their use and their potential than Russian-made missiles.

"We are preparing. We understand this problem, our partners also understand this problem. And, I repeat, air defense is one of the priorities today for increasing the capacity of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," Skibitskyi emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, during the night Ukrainian defenders destroyed 13 cruise missiles and a reconnaissance UAV of the Russians.

The energy system is ready to withstand new missile attacks by the Russian invaders. DTEK says that the system is ready for new missile attacks by the occupiers.