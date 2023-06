The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) detained the head of the Ternopil Regional Council Mykhailo Holovko on suspicion of bribery.

This was reported to the Ukrainian News Agency by sources in law enforcement agencies.

Holovko was detained by the NACB detectives as part of the investigation of the case on the fact of alleged receipt of illegal benefits (Part 4 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The NACB detectives are also investigating two deputy heads of the Ternopil Regional Military Administration, Ihor Demyanchuk and Ihor Haiduk.

There are no other details.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a month ago, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine exposed the head of the Supreme Court Vsevolod Kniazev for receiving a bribe in the amount of USD 2.7 million (approximately UAH 110 million at the current exchange rate - ed.).

The mayor of Ternopil, Nadal, who is accused by the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) of corruption, received over UAH 70,000 every month during the year of the war.

Nadal rejects the accusation of the NACP of charging maximum bonuses during the war.

The National Agency on Corruption Prevention of is asking the court to fine the mayor of Ternopil Serhii Nadal for the fact that he provided himself with various types of assistance and rewarded himself in the maximum amount during the war.