Ternopil Mayor Nadal Received About UAH 900,000 Of Salary For Year, Including UAH 200,000 Of Bonus

Ternopil Mayor Serhii Nadal, whom the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) accuses of accruing bonuses in the maximum amount during the war, over the past year received UAH 863,000 of wages, of which bonuses to more than UAH 200,000 amounted.

This is evidenced by the relevant document of the Ternopil City Council, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

During the year, Nadal received UAH 862,591 of salary (official salary - UAH 171,148, rank allowance - UAH 8,600, seniority allowance - UAH 71,903, allowance for high achievements in labor - more than UAH 250,000, bonus - UAH 208,000, surcharge for secrecy - almost UAH 70,000, indexation - UAH 7,000, payment for business trips - UAH 73,679).

At the same time, he did not receive financial assistance.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the NACP asked the court to fine the mayor of Ternopil Serhii Nadil for the fact that he received financial assistance for recovery and for solving social issues and rewarded himself in the maximum amount during the war.