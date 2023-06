Kyiv will not feel the consequences in the event of a nuclear attack by Russia at the Zaporizhzhia NPP. Ukrainian doctor, blogger Yevhen Komarovskyi announced this on the air of Kyiv-24, however, noted that there is a threat to the territory adjacent to the Zaporizhzhia NPP. Residents of these settlements will have to leave their homes.

“The Zaporizhzhia NPP definitely does not threaten Kyiv. And those nearby should definitely be evacuated as much as possible and be indoors," he said.

Separately, the expert advised citizens to take iodine only in the event of an explosion at a working reactor.

"I will say again that there is no such magic pill that can save from radiation. It is not necessary to throw away potassium iodide, let it lie in the house. It is only used when it comes to the fact that there has already been an explosion at a working reactor. In Ukraine there are stations with operating reactors. You can expect anything from our enemies... Therefore, you have iodine - put a tick with a clear conscience. Only again I ask: do not swallow this iodine until you hear direct instructions from the authorities," Komarovskyi added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Thursday, June 22, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced Russia's preparation of a terrorist act at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant with radiation emissions. Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine transmits all available information and evidence to international partners, and stressed that the world should prevent this disaster so that this time it does not happen, as it was with the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant.

Earlier, the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, said that the Russian occupation troops additionally mined the Zaporizhzhia NPP, in particular the cooler.